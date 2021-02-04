Marjorie West Muldoon Doriani Griffin, 97

Marjorie West Muldoon Doriani Griffin, age 97, formerly of Prospect, peacefully went to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born April 9, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA; she was the oldest daughter of Ralph W. Muldoon and Elizabeth Pardee Muldoon. Marjorie moved to the Meadow Springs Farm, established by her parents near Prospect, PA, when she was 5 years old, known today as Muldoon Estates off Unionville Road.
She attended a one room schoolhouse in the area through the eighth grade. Marjorie accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at a young age. She enthusiastically and faithfully lived her life according to the Scripture in Deuteronomy 6:5 “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength.” She graduated from Butler High School in 1941 and during those years was active in Christian Endeavor for young people, where she accepted a call to Christian missionary work. She matriculated with honors from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, PA in 1945. Upon graduation, she accepted a call from the Presbyterian Board of Missions (PCUSA) to do mission work in the mountains of Kentucky for two years, after which she completed a Master’s Degree from Biblical Theological Seminary in NY.
