You left us beautiful memories, you love is still our guide, tho’ we cannot see you, you’re always by our side....
Trucker Mark A. Brown, 48, of Windham, Pa carried his last load on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, following his fight with Covid.
Mark was born on March 8, 1973 in Sayre, Pennsylvania of son of Don and Jean (Ryan) Brown. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1992 and attended the Northern Tier Carrier Center where he studied Carpentry. Mark was dedicated to his community and was a former member of the Windham Township Vol. Fire Department. He was also a member of the New Generation Church where he participated on the church softball team and youth group.
At the young age of 15, he was smitten with Cheri Salsman their friendship grew and on April 26, 1997 they married and together welcomed Mark Jr. and Christopher.
A hardworking and dedicated worker, Mark started working at the age of 15 on the family farm. Mark heard his calling and loved to travel the country roads for the past six years he was a dedicated employee for Ben Weitsman & Son. Mark was an extremely hard worker, possessing an honest character, a caring disposition, with a dash of humor. He was the type of person you knew you could depend on to pick you up in the difficult times. His greatest joy in life was his family and he worked hard to provide for them.
As an avid outdoorsman, Mark enjoyed hunting with his son Christopher and enjoyed casting the fishing rod, camping and sitting around the campfire with all of his family. He also found time to kick his feet up to play video games. Mark held a special place in many hearts, and his absence leaves a great hole in our lives that won’t be easy to mend.
Mark will be dearly missed by his wife Cheri; his two sons: Mark Brown, Jr. and Christopher (Naomi) Brown; granddaughter Ophelia; his parents: Don and Jean Brown; sister Denise Brown; several nieces and nephews, among them: Dylan, Darcie, Carmeta, Allie, Dustin and Debra; many cousins among them George and Heather Johnson; his father-in-law Romaine Salsman; mother-in-law Connie Morse Woodard; several aunts and uncles including Bill and Mary Ryan; and sisters-in-law: Marcia Calaman; Renae (Shawn) McGuire, Sarah (Stanley) Green, Julie (Christopher) Fries; and Lyle (Angela) Salsman; and his puppy Chewy.
Mark was predeceased by his brother James Brown; mother-in-law Tammy Salsman; father-in-law Charles Woodard; grandparents Donald and Evelyn Huddle; Donald Brown, Charlotte Kretzmer; uncle Tom Ryan.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories may be shared by visiting www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a card or gift of remembrance to the family at 1580 Huddle Road., Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Mark A. Brown.
