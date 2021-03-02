Mark A. McLaud, 55, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Mark was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on Aug. 17, 1965, a son of Robert G. McLaud Sr. and Bethel Sands McLaud. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1983 and Mansfield University with the Class of 1987. On May 11, 1996, Mark married Barbara E. Hall at the Standing Stone Vesper Church. In early years, Mark was employed by Agway, Inc. in Wysox and also Silverado Trucking Company, Inc. He was later employed by Williams Oil Company in Towanda and Williams Companies of Sayre. Mark was a member of the Penn York Highlanders Bag Pipe Band and in his youth was a member of the Monroe Hose Company Junior Mountaineers. He served as a member of the Towanda School Board from December of 1999 to May of 2002.
Mark was an avid reader and history buff and enjoyed woodworking and painting. Mark’s family includes his wife, Barbara E. McLaud; children, Alexandria (Tyler) Hendricks of Virginia, Mark “David” McLaud and Danica M. McLaud, both at home; sisters, Joanne Vago and Freya Hasselbach of Arizona; brother, R. Greg McLaud Jr. of Wysox; mother-in-law, Jean Hall of Towanda; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Rita McLaud.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Officiating will be Rev. Robert W. Martin. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda.
Those who wish may direct contributions in memory of Mark to Barbara McLaud for the benefit of the McLaud Children’s Continuing Education Fund in care of C&N Bank, 423-433 Reuter Blvd. Towanda, PA 18848.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.