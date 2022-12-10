Mark Allan Sweitzer, age 70, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 26, 2022.
Born on August 18, 1952, he was the son of the late Stanley Kahle and Richard and Barbara Sweitzer.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joann Sweitzer; loving father of Craig (Ann Laux) Sweitzer, Christin (Gregory) Uhl, and Lauren (Phillip Loebig) Sweitzer; cherished grandfather of Brady, Ava, Addison, Liliana and Callee; dear brother of Frank James (Diana) Sweitzer, Richard (Susan Gribbin) Sweitzer Jr., the late Paul Sweitzer and Molly Sweitzer; and also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mark was a simple man who loved his family, hunting and fishing. Being at his camp was his little slice of Heaven. He found great joy in sharing the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on January 7, 2023 from 2-4 pm at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark’s name to the charity that is near and dear to your heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.