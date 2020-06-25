Mark Charles Raub, age 72, of Nashville, Indiana, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020, from injuries sustained in an auto accident in Shelby County, Indiana. Born April 22, 1948 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Mark Charles and Ruth Maxine (Gillette) Raub. Mark was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He drove a tractor-trailer with 55 years of experience with no chargeable accidents. He currently was the owner and operator of Tuffys Pool Hall in Gnaw Bone. He loved horseback riding and was a member of the Brown County 4-H board. He formerly was a volunteer with the Jackson Township Fire Dept. and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Mark is survived by his wife, Karen (Weaver) Raub of Nashville; three daughters, Shelley (Telly) Hampton of Forest City, North Carolina, Kathy (Greg) Smith of Bean Blossom, Indiana and Shawnia (Todd Bomer) Raub of Forest City, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Kaden, Shalyn and Dalen Hampton, Courtney, Alexia, Katlyn and Brittney Bomer and Jo-Lynn and Marsha Grimes; two great-granddaughters, Kennedi and Ray Leigh Parker; three sisters, Nancy Root, Auddie (Ronnie) Case and Cindy Raub; one half-brother, Raymond Raub; two half-sisters, Peggy Raub and Dorothy Adams; and four brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Arthur and Wanda Weaver of Franklin, Indiana, and Ken and Carol Weaver of Frankfort, Indiana.
He was preceded death by his parents and one sister, Jane Clark.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1682 St. Rd., 135 North, Nashville. Burial with military honors followed in Unity Cemetery. Friends visited the family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Brown County Veterans.
Online condolences may be given at www.BondMitchellFuneralHome.com.
