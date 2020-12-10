Mark I. Ostrowsky, 54, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away Nov. 29, 2020 at Tradition Medical Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida, due to complications of COVID-19.
Mark was born in White Sulphur Springs, New York, on April 11, 1966. He graduated from Wyalusing Area High School in 1984. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in 1985 until 1989 where he achieved Sharp Shooter status.
He worked for many years alongside his father at Always Ready Excavating. Most recently Mark was employed with Culligan Water Systems.
Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deep sea fishing. He also enjoyed his Harley and barbecuing chicken for his friends and family. He loved taking his mother to the “Cino.”
He is survived by his loving parents, Chester and Mary Ostrowsky of Wyalusing; his sisters, Cheri (Bob) Holecek of Palm Coast, Florida and Kim Ferrara (Todd Dorman) of Herrickville, Pennsylvania; his niece, Haley Ferrara of Binghamton, New York; and nephew, Frank M. Ferrara of Little Meadows, Pennsylvania; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. His special friend, Tina Salsman, of Port St. Lucie, and his buddy, Rocky, also survive.
There will be no services at this time. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Yates Funeral home.
Memories may be shared at www.yatesfuneralhome.com, Mark Irwin Ostrowsky Obituary — Visitation & Funeral Information (yatesfuneralhome.com).
