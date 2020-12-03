Mark I. Ostrowsky, 54, of Port St. Lucie Florida, formerly of Wyalusing Pennsylvania, passed away Nov. 29, 2020 at Tradition Medical Center in Port St. Lucie Florida due to complications of COVID-19.
Mark was born in White Sulphur Springs, NY on April 11, 1966. He graduated from Wyalusing Area High School in 1984. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in 1985 until 1989 where he achieved Sharp Shooter status.
He worked for many years alongside his Father at Always Ready Excavating. Most recently Mark was employed with Culligan Water Systems.
Mark enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deep sea fishing. He also enjoyed his Harley and barbecuing chicken for his friends and family. He loved taking his Mother to the “Cino”.
He is survived by his loving parents, Chester and Mary Ostrowsky of Wyalusing, his sisters, Cheri (Bob) Holecek of Palm Coast, FL and Kim Ferrara (Todd Dorman) of Herrickville, PA , his neice Haley Ferrara of Binghamton NY and nephew Frank M. Ferrara of Little Meadows, PA. Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Also his special friend Tina Salsman of Port St. Lucie FL. and his buddy Rocky.
There will be no services at this time. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Yates Funeral home.
