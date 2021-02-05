Mark J. DeLauro, 59, formerly of Troy, PA has gone fishing. He passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa following a brief battle with Covid19.
Mark was born January 30, 1961, in Elmira, NY, son of Carole Bayer and the late Nicholas DeLauro. He graduated from Troy High School, a member of the class of 1979. He served in the United States Coast Guard, stationed in Maine. After completing his military service, he pursued a career as a Registered Nurse until the time of death.
Mark enjoyed the outdoors, most specifically fishing. He enjoyed playing the acoustic guitar. His daughter, Erin remembers most his absolute love of coffee, his telling of elaborate stories and how much he enjoyed her pumpkin chili. He received constant praise and gratitude from the many patients and families he provided nursing care for and was known by them as a ‘kind and loving man’.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas DeLauro. Mark is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Ross and Autumn DeLauro of Mansfield, PA; his daughter and son-law Erin and Reuben Barrett of Burlington, PA; his mother and her husband Carole and Curtis Bayer, of Columbia Crossroads, PA; his favorite (and only) sister Disa DeLauro and her significant other Mindy Mercer (Mark’s favorite princess), of Troy, Pa; his twin brother and his wife Mathew and Annette DeLauro of East Smithfield, PA; grandsons Carson, Reed and Ian Barrett and Owen DeLauro; nephew Brendan (& Diane) Morse; great-nephews Kaden and Rowan of Seattle, WA and many extended family, friends, coworkers and acquaintances. He also leaves behind his faithful companions, his beloved cats Digger, Cubby and Tommy Boy.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions can be sent to a charity of your choice or Allen F. Pierce Free Library, 34 Fenner Ave. Troy PA in memory of Mark J. DeLauro. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
