Mark K. Lemmon, 63, of Waverly passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
He was predeceased by William R. Jr. and Margaret Dailey Lemmon; and his brother, Bill Lemmon.
Mark is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carol Luther-Lemmon of Waverly; his children, Matthew (Katie) Lemmon of Towanda and Cathryn (Jacob Westerfeld) Luther-Lemmon of Bethesda, MD; siblings, Evelyn Lemmon of Ligonier, PA, Scott Lemmon of Ligonier, PA, David Lemmon of Latrobe, PA and Margaret Lemmon of Harpers Ferry, WV; grandchildren, Madilynn Lemmon of Towanda and Mallory Lemmon of Towanda, PA; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mark was born in Latrobe, PA and graduated from Ligonier High School, the class of 1976. He went on to attend college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he received his Masters Degree. He taught in Woodsfield, Ohio before coming to the valley and teaching at SRU then going to Athens Area School District where he taught for 30 years before retiring from Harlan Rowe Middle School in Athens. Mark was very active in the community and was on the BOCES Board of Education, Waverly Board of Education, he was a program coordinator and area director for the Boy Scouts of America, on the National Board for the Future Business Leaders of America, an advisor for the Athens High School and Harlan Rowe Middle School, the Athens High School Class of 1989 class advisor, and a coordinator for the Cub Scout Pack 12. He enjoyed baking cookies, camping, following all the Pittsburgh sport teams, and cooking. He was the Secretary of the Board for the Waverly United Methodist Church and a Lay Pastor for the Milan United Methodist Church. Mark was privileged to serve as pulpit supply to the Chemung, Wilawana, and most recently to the Milan UMC. All the folks he served, whether in church or not, were blessed by his kind pastor’s heart and his sacrificial care.
A memorial service to honor Mark’s life will be held on July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to your local Boy Scouts of America organization or The Waverly United Methodist Church Evangelism Outreach, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mark’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
