Mark Matthew Hutchinson, 48, of Warren Twp., Rome, Pa passed away at his home on Thursday, November 17, 2022 following a brief sickness. Mark was born on January 11, 1974 in Sayre, Pa a son of the late Russel “Jack” and Marion “Mamie” E. (Wheaton) Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1992. Mark loved simple country living and spending time at home on the farm ~ a visit with Mark in his orange buggy often included simple chat about how his day was going and what his nephews were up to. Mark enjoyed country rides over the back roads which often led to lunch with his cousin Rich at Sallie’s in Nichols. Mark also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboy’s and cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Christopher and Alicia Hutchinson; his nephews whom he treasured their friendship and loved to hear about their accomplishments: Zachary and Martha Hutchinson; Connor Hutchinson and Josie
Haverly; his great niece whom he just met two weeks ago Adeline Hutchison; his aunts: Sarah Tyrrell, Delores Wheaton and Janice Jacobs; many cousins among them Rich Hutchinson and Beth Wheaton; and good friend Don Race. Mark was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Robert “Bobby” Hutchinson.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
