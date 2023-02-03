“Don’t cry because it’s over, Smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss
Markita Heyer of Towanda PA, passed away Jan. 31, 2023.
Markita could usually be found with a smile on her face sitting behind the wheel of her school bus. When she wasn’t driving bus, Markita enjoyed traveling, horses, and spending time with her beloved husband Frank. Together, for the last 33 years they were inseparable and built a life they loved. Markita dedicated most of her life to the kids of the Towanda School District, transporting thousands of kids and touching many lives throughout her 45-year career as school bus driver & contractor. Markita truly loved and took pride in her profession!
In addition to her husband, Frank, Markita is survived by her daughter, Kris (Mike) Bush; grandchildren, Dustin, Ryan, Kacie, and Becca, son, Scott (Ronni Sue) Kissell; grandchildren, Baby Scott, Stormey, Larry, and Jacob, Tiffany and Pepper, stepchildren, Michael Heyer and Christine (Jerry) Spencer.
Additionally, she was blessed with several step-grandchildren and many step great grandchildren, her extended family, and so many friends she has made along life’s journey. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Sara Frye.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both Guthrie Hospice and the Towanda Personal Care Home for providing excellent care for mom during her time there.
A time of calling will be held Tuesday, February 7th, from 5:00 to 700 p.m. with a Celebration of life to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Towanda Education Foundation, 410 State St., Towanda, PA 18848 in Markita’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.