Marlene Ann Niemiec, 76, well-known Towanda resident and former Towanda businesswoman, passed away Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Marlene was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on May 15, 1946, the daughter of the late Michael Sodrosky and Helen Irene (Malshefski) Sodrosky. Marlene was a 1964 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Plains, PA where she was honored as class valedictorian and continued her education at College Misericordia graduating with honors with the class of 1968. She soon began her teaching career with Ashley High School, Ashley, PA. On December 27, 1969, Marlene married Frank J. Niemiec in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
The couple relocated to Ohio while Frank was completing law school, and Marlene taught chemistry and mathematics for 3 years at Sylvania High School in Sylvania, Ohio. In the fall of 1973, Marlene and Frank moved to Towanda, PA where Frank began his law practice and Marlene taught science and mathematics at Saint Agnes School for the following 8 years. Marlene completed post graduate work at the University of Scranton, Scranton, PA. Marlene owned and operated Marlene’s Floral on Main Street in Towanda for 27 years until retiring from her business to spend time with her beloved grandchildren.
Marlene was a member of the American Chemical Society and formerly served as a volunteer at Saint Agnes School. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank J. Niemiec, son and daughter-in-law, Michael Niemiec and Amy (Becker) Niemiec of Athens, PA, grandchildren, Helen and Stephen Niemiec.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. Funeral services will be private.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Child Hunger Outreach Partners, 2 Elizabeth Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or to Saint Agnes School, 102 Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Marlene Ann Niemiec. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.