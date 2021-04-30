Marlene T. (Shepard) Taylor, age 80, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born Oct. 7, 1940 in Sayre daughter of the late Donald & Dorothy (Kelly) Shepard. Marlene was a graduate of Troy High School and was married Dec. 23, 1960 to the late Robert H. Taylor. They enjoyed 59 years together prior to his passing on Oct. 6, 2019. Prior to retirement Marlene was employed at the Troy Pennysaver, ASL and at Bradford Basket. She enjoyed her time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tami & Howard Shedden of Covington, Bobbie & James Thuotte of Sylvania, grandchildren, Mya Thuotte, Taylor Thuotte, step-grandchildren, Paul Shedden, Brenda Shedden and Shelia Packard, a sister Margie Mathers of Towanda, brothers-in-law, Richard & Carol Taylor of Sylvania, Gary & Beth Taylor of Sylvania, Glenn Taylor & Janet Ordway of Columbia Cross Roads, sisters-in-law, Teddy Sickler of Sylvania, Dorothy & Jim Rodgers of Delaware, Donna Shepard of Canton, special friends, Elgene Ward of West Burlington, Pat Ward of West Burlington, Alice Joralemon of Sylvania, Scott Snow of Addison, NY, her pet friends, Taggy, Jingles, Dozer, Annie, Pugsy, Boo, Muffy, Roo, Tucker, Brandy and Gimpy.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert H. Taylor, brothers, Jack Shepard, Phillip Shepard, brothers-in-law, John Sickler and Jack Mathers.
In keeping with Marlene’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Memorials in her memory may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.