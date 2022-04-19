Marletta Marlene Putnam Lamphere, 78, of Monroeton, PA passed away at home Monday morning, April 18, 2022. Marlene was born in Burlington, PA on August 16, 1943, the daughter of the late Francis Edward Putnam and Beatrice Lowanda Tillotson. On January 12, 1959, Marletta married James William Lamphere Jr. Her devotion in life surrounded her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Marletta is survived by her children, Brian (Toni) Lamphere of Monroeton, Gary (Linda) Lamphere of Towanda, Keith Lamphere of Monroeton, Wanda McNeal of Rome, Billiejo (Sonny) Terry of Towanda, daughter-in-law, Nancy Lawrence of Monroeton,
grandchildren, James (Brandy), Stephanie (Chris), Jake (Alaina), Aaron, Ben, Hannah (Randy), Beca (Sam),
Danielle (Dave), Deanna (JD), Sarah, Keith Jack (Brittni), Trevor, Lyndsay, Trey, Trent, Levi (Brittney), Jarad, Bree, Logan (Lexi), Larisa, and Lacin, 26 great grandchildren, siblings, Darlene and Terry Vaow, Carol and William Carr, Dale and Kathy Putnam, Frances and John Flanigan, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, James William Lamphere Jr., sons, James William Lamphere III, Scott Francis Lamphere, infant grandson, David Lamphere, infant granddaughter, Heather Lamphere, daughter-in-law, Michelle Lantz Lamphere, brothers, Walt, Milo, and Michael Putnam, Paul Brown, and sisters, Diane McManus, Patricia McKernan and Dawn Liddick. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
