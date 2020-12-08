Marolyn Campbell Cole, 83, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Marolyn was born on March 10,1937, to Edward and Mildred Campbell in Sayre.
Marolyn was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Arthur E. Cole, on March 26, 2018; her parents; and her brother, Clair Campbell.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Jenny) Cole of San Diego, California, Brian (Kelly) Cole of Tioga Center, New York; and beloved daughter, Amy Cole of Canton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Andrew (Lauren) Cole, Dr. Alex Cole, Daniel Cole, Erin Cole; great-grandson, Calvin Cole; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Marolyn was a 1955 graduate of Athens High School. She was a loving caretaker who opened her heart and home to any family member who needed it. She also dearly loved animals and in addition to dogs, cats and birds, she enjoyed owning horses, goats, geese and ducks. She also enjoyed genealogy and was an avid and valued member of the Bradford County Historical Society for many years. She was awarded the Historian of the Year award in 2008.
The family would extend a special thank you to the staff and friends at Sayre Personal Care Center for their loving care and support over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Martha Lloyd Community Services at 66 Lloyd Lane, Troy, PA 16947.
Due to COVID concerns, there will be no calling hours at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. Athens, PA.
