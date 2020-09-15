Martha Brown White, 90 years young, was born March 29, 1930 on a farm in Granville Center, Pennsylvania; daughter of John Sanford and Vivian (Duart) Brown. She married Robert White of Snedekerville, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 1947. She died at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Martha graduated from Troy High School in 1947 and Bradford County Area Vo-Tech Adult Education Class in 1983 as a nursing assistant. She co-owned and helped operate the White Ridge Farm with her husband in Snedekerville from 1963 to 1979, which they retired from and sold in 1993. They moved to Troy, Pennsylvania, where they belonged to the Troy First Presbyterian Church. Martha was a member for 73 years and served as a deacon.
She was active in many farm organizations, including serving as director on a five-county board for the Northern Tier Penn State Cooperative Extension Service. She served on the National Rural Electric Women’s Task Force.
She was a 71-year member of Troy (now Towanda) Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and has held various offices. She was a member of Harrisburg Chapter NSDAR, a past member of Elmira Cashmere Grottoettes and past director in the Bradford County Republican Women’s Council. She served as majority inspector and clerk on the Columbia Township Board of Elections for many years.
Martha loved her flowers, reading, traveling and being near her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Bob saw 46 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
Martha is survived by loving daughters, Deborah (Alvin) Hershey, Elizabethtown and Carol Ann White, Horseheads, New York; grandchildren, Jeffery (Rob Jackson) Carroll, Plano, Texas and Lori (George) Bennett, Elmira, New York; step-grandson, Trevor (Linda Lee) Hershey, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; step-granddaughter, Laurel Martin, Baltimore, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Jared and Abigail Bennett, Jack, Sam and Eleanor Hershey, Kali and Hannah Martin; sister, Loretta Gustin; brother, Delbert Brown; son-in-law, Robert Carroll; many nieces, nephews, cousins and honorary grandson, Ryan Donnelly.
Martha was predeceased by husband, Robert White, in 1998 and daughter, Barbara Carroll, in 1986. Martha and Bob celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 1, 1997 with a party at The Wheel Inn and a trip to Alaska.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Pepper Funeral Home in Canton, Pennsylvania. Please abide by wearing masks and social distancing while attending. Memorial service and burial at Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, will be private.
The family will provide flowers, however donations may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Philadelphia, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or Masonic Village-Elizabethtown, PA, One Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA, in her memory.
