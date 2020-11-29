Martha E. Tuttle Burke, 95, of 6 Robin Lane, Towanda, Asylum Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Athens Health Care Center in Athens. Martha was born in Towanda the daughter of Myron Tuttle and Helena Bailey Tuttle. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1943 and soon thereafter went to work at the Blue Swan in Sayre. Martha raised her children before returning to work at the Waverly Dress Factory and later with the Standing Stone Dress Factory where she retired. Martha loved cooking for her family, hosting family gatherings and watching her favorite television programs. Martha’s family includes her daughters, Margaret Lattimer of Athens, Sally Burke of Jacksonville, FL, Connie (Michael) Streeter of Towanda, Sheila (Christopher) McDonald of Asylum Township, and her son, William (Judy) Burke of New Albany, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, her sister, Marguerite Eldridge of Bentley Creek, sister-in-law, Margaret Carney of Elmira, NY, sons-in-law, Albin Gratkowski of Sayre, James Bailey of Sayre, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 ½ years, Sherman W. Burke on Sept. 25, 2007, daughters, Coralee Gratkowski on Feb. 13, 2008, Nina L. Stevens on Jan. 11, 2015, Wilma J. Bailey on May 10, 2018, son-in-law, John Stevens on April 8, 2012, mother, Helena Bailey Wheeler on June 16, 1995, step father, George Wheeler on Dec. 19, 1981, brothers, Richard Tuttle and Donald Tuttle, and sisters, Edith Mitchell, Jean Ackley, and Patricia Darby.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cole Cemetery, Towanda Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004 in Martha’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
