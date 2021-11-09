On the morning of Saturday, November 6, 2021, well-known Canton resident Martha Jean Wood passed away peacefully at Bradford County Manor. She was 93 years of age.
Born July 24, 1928 at the former Ross Maternity Home in Canton, she was the daughter of Howard and Laura (Innes) Baxter. Martha grew up the Bailey’s Corners section of Bradford County, attending the Granville school and graduating from Troy High School in 1947. She first worked for Troy Engine and Machine Company, and later for Canton attorney C. Arthur Bullock.
She was married to Hiram G. Wood, Jr. with whom she enjoyed 56 years of marriage, and raised two sons, Hiram G. Wood, III and Michael Wood. From 1968 to 1972, when her sons were in high school, she attended Mansfield State College, and then Elmira College where she earned her Masters Degree in Reading in 1976. She taught at Canton Elementary School for 21 years.
Martha was a woman of faith, and was a member of the Canton Ecumenical Parish. She was a past Worthy Matron, Past District Deputy and 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also very knowledgeable when it came to local history, and served as School Tour Director at the Bradford County Heritage Association Farm Museum in Troy. Other memberships include Canton Civic Club, Village Improvement Association, PASR Retired Teachers, as well as the local retired teachers and the Foxy Red Hatters.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Hiram, throughout all 50 states and 23 foreign countries, especially visiting her son, Hiram, and family in Germany during their many years of employment there.
She is survived by her sons, Hiram G. Wood, III and his wife, Adele Mickley-Wood, and Michael Wood and his wife, Hong Shang Wood; grandchildren, Laura, Adam, Ian, Quentin and Colin Wood, all of whom were dear to her heart; nephew, Wayne Klawier and his wife, Patricia, and their son, Andrew Klawier; sister-in-law Marjorie Wood; and three very special friends, Kathy Best, who looked after her when family members were out of town and John and Nichole Ambruch, who were as close to her as grandchildren.
A celebration of Martha Jean’s life will be held Saturday, November 20 at the Canton Ecumenical Parish, 103 N. Center Street, Canton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a furure date in Granville Cemetery.
Donations in Martha Jean’s name may be directed to the Canton Ecumenical Parish or the Bradford County Heritage Association Farm Museum. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
