“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust” Psalm 91
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of wife, mother, sister and Memaw, Martha Louise (French) Quartly on Tuesday October 27, 2020. Throughout her last months in this life, Martha kept her strong faith in the Lord and we find peace knowing she is now home.
Martha was born March 3, 1955 in Natchez, Mississippi and grew up in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Martha was an honorary graduate of Northeast Bradford High School’s class of 1973, following a move to Jacksonville, Mississippi her senior year of high school, where she received her diploma. In 1974, Martha married and was blessed with three loving sons. Throughout her life, Martha was an active and faithful believer, studying and learning scripture and always striving to grow her relationship with the Lord. Along with many beautiful craft and sewing projects, Martha was always working on crochet projects including blankets for countless newborn babies including many for her own children and grandchildren that will be cherished forever. Martha was also a very gifted nature photographer and many of her works are on display throughout the region. Generosity was one of Martha’s strongest attributes and will be remembered as her greatest legacy along with her devotion to her children and grandchildren. In 1998, Martha married Jonathan Quartly and together they shared their lives including traveling to many destinations including Scotland, South Africa, Spain, the U.K. and Florida to visit family members. As a bone cancer survivor, Martha endured with a prosthetic leg for many years bravely and many times with humor. The time when Martha chased a bear (who was trying to run off with her favorite hummingbird feeder) without her prosthetic leg will always bring a smile when we recall that story.
Martha is survived by her devoted husband, Jonathan Quartly, whose care throughout her illness was extraordinary. Also surviving are her “boys”, sons Francisco “Frank” Moreno, Michael Moreno, Loyd (Daye) Moreno, James (Nicole) Quartly and Andrew (Detch) Quartly and beloved grandchildren: Bailey, Kacie, Katie, Bowen, Alissa, Leroy, Thomas, Asher, Ruby, Alex, Lucas and Charlotte. Along with her cherished church family at Wellsburg Community Church and Pastor Faith Bogdan, Martha is also survived by brothers Clarence “Sandy” French, Thomas French, sister Helen French and best friend Katie McDonnell. Lastly, Martha will also be missed by her faithful four-legged companions Toby, Kiki and Tinkerbell.
Martha was predeceased by her parents Charles and Mary French.
The family would like to thank Erin and all within Guthrie Hospice, along with those who also helped to ensure that Martha was comfortable throughout her final days.
In accordance with the current pandemic guidelines, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements. Due to her incredible love for her church family, memorials may be made to the Wellsburg Community Church 3662 Front Street Wellsburg, New York 14894. www.wellsburgcommunitychurch.com
Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.