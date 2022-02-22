Martha Margaret Anderson Cole, 80, of 312 York Ave. Towanda, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at her home.
Martha was born in Terrytown, PA on February 25, 1941, the daughter of Raymond “Smokey” Anderson and Dorothy Benjamin Anderson.
Martha is survived by her children, Brian Cole and wife, Penny of Towanda, Trudy Cole of Towanda, and Michael Cole of Towanda, stepsons, Arthur ‘Buster’ Cole and wife, Nancy of Athens, and Tony Cole of N.C.; grandchildren, Jeremy Cole and Jessie of Rome, Jeffrey Cole and wife, Stephanie of Sugar Run, Joshua Cole and fiancé Maleigha Hartford of Shunk, Nathan Hadlock and fiancé Samantha Morse of Franklin, Kentucky, and Kacey Hadlock and fiancé Jarrett Sheets of Towanda; great grandchildren, Jocelynn Cole, Camron Cole, Ashton Cole, Adrian Cole, Braydon Cole, Wyatt Hadlock, and Greycin Sheets, brother, George Anderson and Norma Farrell of Wyalusing; sister, Jan Williams and husband, Russell of Wyalusing; and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur L. Cole on August 24, 2013, sister, Vanessa Shaffer, and sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Robert Loyack.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to Serve Inc., P.O. Box 93, Monroeton, PA 18832 in memory of Martha Margaret Anderson Cole. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda. Memories and condolences may be shared and expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.