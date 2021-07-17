Martha Margaret Meglich, age 87, of Stevensville, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Martha was born on Oct. 29, 1933 in Forest City, PA. She was the daughter of the late Felix (d. 1982) and Mary Swetter Opeka (d. 2000). She grew up in Forest City and was a graduate of Forest City High School.
She was employed with the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Forest City, then as an Operator at the Telephone Exchange. She married Henry “Hank” Meglich on May 17, 1958. After they married, they lived in New Baltimore, OH until 1963 when they purchased a farm in Uniondale, PA. In 1974 they settled in Stevensville to own and operate a Dairy Farm that their son continues to operate today. She loved her life on the farm and enjoyed her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens.
Martha was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her wedding and birthday cakes and her gingerbread villages. She took great pleasure in quilting, sewing, crocheting, braiding rugs, and painting. She enjoyed playing Horse and Pepper with Hank and friends Gene and Heather regularly. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry “Hank” Meglich; her children, Felicia Poterjoy and her husband Carl of Forest City, PA, Phillip “John” Meglich and his wife, Cynthia, of Stevensville, PA, and Susan Frederici of Richford, NY; her grandchildren and their spouses, Happy Lichtenberger (Dan), Joshua Poterjoy (Corrie), Jonathan Poterjoy (Kelly), Hannah Brelsford (Jacob), Levi Meglich, Jonas Meglich, and Jeremy Frederici (Casey); her great-grandchildren, Reid, Skye, and Zoe Lichtenberger, Norah and Poppy Poterjoy, Apollo Poterjoy, Ted Brelsford, Emma Jean Frederici, and Grant Henry Frederici; her brother/sisters-in-law, Helen Ashley of Reedy, WV, Jenny Opeka of Hartville, OH, and Michael Grohol of Bangor, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her cat, Homer. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings and spouses, Frank Opeka, Anna Hoholick (Joe), John Opeka (Angeline), and Marion Grohol.
A Celebration of Life for Martha will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
