Martha “Mickey” (Allen) Chrzan, 83, formerly of Troy, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Pittsburgh, PA . Martha was born in Armenia Township on August 12, 1938 to the late Harry and Netti Mae (VanHorn) Allen. Mickey or Granny, as known by many, was a member of; Women of the Moose, Canton Lodge, the Canton American Legion Auxillary Post 303 and a social member of Morris Run’s American Legion Post 167. Mickey was an avid bingo player. She was an extremely hard worker all during life and never failed to provide for her family. She was excellent with people, a gift she used quite well while tending bar at several local taverns in the Troy & Canton areas. “Granny” loved her grandchildren and the times she spent with them. Her family was always of utmost importance and she will be remembered for her care and support given throughout her life .
She is survived by her children; Alice (Steve) Kratz, Clyde Gardner, Jane (John) Kratz and Denise Gardner Colby, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends that all have referred to her as; “Mom” and “Granny” throughout the years.
Besides her parents, Mickey was predeceased by her husband; William Chrzan, a daughter; Ann Gardner, siblings; Cora (Paul) Roby, Florence (Clay) Harris, Betty (Dee) Perry, Ann Kelly, Jerry (Joe) Kilmer, Dorothy (Ted) Green, Harry (Betty) Allen Jr., George Allen, Donald (Carol) Allen Sr. and Carl Norm Allen.
Graveside service to honor the life of Mickey will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11 A.M. in the Glenwood Cemetery in Troy. A luncheon will follow at the Canton American Legion and all are welcome to attend. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial Donations in Martha’s name may be directed to the Women’s Auxiliary of the Canton American Legion to help disabled veterans. Please share your memories of Mickey and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
