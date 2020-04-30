Martha V. Kress, age 74, of Fassett, Pennsylvania, joined a heavenly choir on Monday, April 27, 2020, and today that choir sounds so much sweeter. She recently suffered a heart attack followed by declining health.
She was born on April 11, 1946 in Canton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late, Robert and Mary Rockwell Tuning. Martha married the love of her life and companion, 51 years ago, Dale Lee Kress. They have two loving sons, Dale Lee Kress Jr. and Dan (Lauren) Kress; four grandchildren, Lucas, Alaina, Maggie and Jackson all of Fassett, Pennsylvania; a sister, Nina Campbell; nieces, nephews, cousins and a community of cherished friends.
In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Gibbs; brothers, Pete Tuning, and Jeremiah (Martha) Tuning; and a brother-in-law, Claire “Babe” Campbell.
Martha retired from N.Y.S. Dept. of Corrections where she worked as a secretary. Her love of the Lord and family was everything to her. Martha loved cheering on her grandchildren at sporting activities. From family camping trips to tractor shows, she and Dale always took time to show their love and affection for their grandchildren. She was well known for her singing abilities as well as her cheerful, fun loving wit and larger than life persona. Many a gathering, church service, funeral, and ice cream social is where she touched countless lives with her gift of song and storytelling. Her sidekick, Bucky Jetter made their presence even more memorable.
Services will be private with an observance service viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com; and follow the Facebook tab at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Funeral services will follow at noon, with burial in the Gillett Cemetery. All are welcome to take part in a drive through at the Gillett Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. (all must remain in your vehicles) to honor Martha and her family.
