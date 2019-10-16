Martin D. Gee, 58, of Lowman, New York, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 19, 1961 in Blossburg, the son of the late Mace and Marlene (Segur) Gee.
Martin was a Jack of all Trades. He was very talented and loved working with his hands.
Martin is survived by his significant other, Jennifer Wescott of Lowman, New York; children, Jason and Kay Gee of Gillett, Stephanie Gee and Maurice Dixson of New York, Brandon Gee and Lisa Gunderman of Elmira, New York, Michael Gee of Athens, and Buckey of Lowman, New York; grandchildren, Leah Gee and Naveah Dixson. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Russell Morgan of LeRoy, and Carol and Tom Miles of Montoursville, New York, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens. A celebration of his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
