Martin John Smith, 85, of Sayre, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at 12:05 a.m. Born June 17, 1934, in Cameron, New York, he was son of John L. Smith and Laura P. Loughry Smith.
Marty married Nellie (June) Nurse on Dec. 31, 1955 with whom he enjoyed square dancing with the Pellor Family. He was known as “Tinker Man” on CB Radio and later N3RXP on ham radios. He was devoted to all his grandchildren whether genetic or “Step.” He also loved to hunt, watch NASCAR races and travel.
Surviving are his wife, “June” of 63 years; children, John of Painted Post, New York (and Karen of Sayre), Darrell (Ann) of Athens, Vicki (Paul) Lovekamp and Bonnie Smith of Sayre; Former DIL, Debra (Rod) Manley; eight grandchildren, Crystal (Bd) Bailey of Whitsitt, North Carolina, Valerie (Scott) Schaffer of Towanda, Mathew Smith of Corning, New York, Kurt Smith of Laramie, Wyoming, Jonathan Kautz of Milan, Laura Smith of Sayre, James Kautz of Milan, and Samantha Smith of Sayre; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Clara Belle (Merle) Judd, Walter Vrooman (Geraldine) Smith, Sarah Ann Freeman, and Nellie Mae Guiles; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In honor of Marty’s wishes there will be no services at all. He just wants his friends to remember the happy times.
Memorial Contributions to the charity of your choice.
