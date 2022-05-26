Martin L. “Marty” Ackley, 74, well-known resident of Tip Top Mountain, Asylum Township, PA passed away peacefully at his home Saturday afternoon, May 21, 2022, following declining health. “Marty” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda on November 2, 1947. He grew up in Towanda and attended the Towanda Schools. In early years, Marty was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA. He later worked as a self-employed concrete contractor in the area for many years. For the past 23 years, Marty operated his own stone quarry.
He attended the Assembly of God Church in Towanda, the Ark of the Covenant Church in Monroeton, and Victory Church in Troy, PA. Marty loved music especially playing the steel guitar. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and congenial out-going personality.
Marty is survived by his long-time companion, Pauline Edsall, children, Angela (Steve) Schmeckenbecher of Wysox, Priscilla “Buffy” Ackley of Powell, Pamela “Pam” (Rick” Smiley of Towanda, Paul (Amanda) Ackley of Towanda, grandchildren, Logan Ackley, Shelby Schmeckenbecher, Ricky Smiley, Mary Ellen Smiley, and Savannah Ackley, his extended family, Darren (Leonor) Edsall of Lafayette, NJ, William Edsall of Lafayette, NJ, Brian Edsall (Elizabeth Roberts) of Wysox, PA, Olivia, Declan, and Wyatt, siblings, Jesse Ackley Jr. (Donna), Pat (Sandy) Lattimer, Anna Dwyer, Ramona Ackley, Mable Ackley, Daniel Ackley, Samuel (Dolly) Ackley, and Nathaniel Ackley, special aunt and uncle, Sherrie and Donald Vanderpool, special cousin, Rosie (Paul) Benjamin, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ackley in 1980.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church, Kingsbury Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.