Martin Theodore Shaffer, 93, well-known businessman of Shaffer’s Lane Monroeton, passed away peacefully at his beloved home in Powell on May 27, 2023. Born October 13, 1929 to the late Nathan O. Shaffer and Adelaide Ambs Shaffer, Martin was raised on a dairy farm in the Black’s Pond area. After graduating Towanda High School in 1948, Martin married Virginia Sterling on April 14, 1951. Together they started a dairy farm of their own in Liberty Corners.
In 1957 Martin purchased a mobile feed mixer to go to farms to mix grain rations, thus starting Shaffer’s Mobile Feed Service. Though he had no formal college education, Martin immersed himself in dairy nutrition by attending Penn State and Cornell Nutrition Conferences and Allied Mills seminars to understand how to make the best feeds for his customers. He also gained practical knowledge from his mentor Doc Lynch, a local veterinarian. As the business grew, he bought property in Monroeton where he envisioned and assembled the equipment for a feed mill, doing much of the work himself. In 1981 his business became Shaffer’s Feed Service, Inc., which he continued to operate until 2005 when he retired by transitioning it to family.
Aside from the feed industry, Martin was an enthusiastic hunter and fly fisher. From moose hunting in Canada, to elk hunting in Colorado, to floating the Green River fly fishing, Martin had more survival stories than seemed possible for one man. Into his late 80s he still made bi-annual fishing trips to his lake cabin in Westree, Ontario. He never missed a trout season until this spring and locally could be found in his float, tube fly fishing on Sunfish Pond.
His love of adventure in remote places fueled a love of flying, taking him fishing in Canada, Alaska, and Utah. Martin built his own Super Cub and brought joy to the neighbors when he took off from his property in Powell, last flying it on his 91st birthday.
Martin was a member of the S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Towanda, Towanda Pilots Association, Towanda Elks Club, and Towanda Gun Club. As a founding member of the Schrader Creek Watershed Association, he personally trucked several loads of limestone for the limestone pits to improve the water quality. He was also a member of the NRA, RMEF, and AOPA.
Martin is survived by his daughters, Diane Saxon of Buford, GA, Alice Kay (Terri) Weingartner of Powell, Bonnie (Kevin) Keller of Allentown, Linda (Karl) Cook of Monroeton, 8 grandchildren, Connie (Paul) Burt, Frannie (Paul) Gage, Tai (Robert) Robinson, Karen Weingartner (Ray Fowler), Martin Weingartner, Kurt (Katy) Keller, Brian (Angela) Cook and Karla (Paul) Johnson, great grandchildren, Elijah Barnhardt, Rebecca McMullen, Ariana and Eliana Cook, Ryan and Ethan Fowler, Kara and Cooper Johnson and Adelaide, Audrey, and Charlotte Keller, sister-in-law Christine Shaffer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martin was predeceased by his parents, wife of 66 years Virginia Sterling Shaffer, brothers and sisters-in-law Francis and Pauline Shaffer, Richard and Sarah Shaffer, Raymond and Ellen Shaffer, Edwin and Rose Shaffer, and Edward Shaffer, infant sister, Geraldine, and son-in-law, Frank Saxon.
The family will receive friends at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, PA on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Agnes School in Towanda, or Guthrie Hospice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
