On the morning of Friday, June 19, 2020, Marvin Carl Engler of West Franklin passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre following a protracted illness. He was 78 years of age.
Born May 11, 1942 in Rochester, New York, he was the son of Marvin C. Engler Sr., and Helen (Mott) Engler. On Aug. 8, 1967, he was married to the former Judy Ann Derhammer, and together they raised two sons. Marvin was a master electrician for 30 years, residing in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He and Judy also owned and operated a laundromat and a hobby and crafts shop, where he was known as the “Train Doctor,” owing to his expertise at repairing model railroad equipment. Following his retirement the Englers moved to West Franklin where he became well known for his outdoor electric train line which ran around his property, and was a hit with local children. No matter in what community he lived Marvin was very active in the local Masonic lodge. Most recently he served as mentor to new members in Canton Lodge 415.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Judy, at home; sons, Jeffery and Stephen Engler; brother, Walter; and sister, Elaine; as well as numerous cousins.
In keeping with Marvin’s expressed wishes there will be no public services. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
