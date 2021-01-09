Marvin E. Walters, 77, of 1292 Hettich Road, Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home following declining health.
Marvin was born in Dover, NJ on September 10, 1943, a son of William and Grace Sharp Walters. He was a graduate of Dover High School and was formerly employed by Cameron Machine Shop in Dover and Custom Scientific Instruments in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Marvin and his wife Diana moved to Bradford County, PA in 1986 where they operated Walters Boarding Kennel for many years. Marvin loved children and was always willing to help others. Enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and was an avid Oakland Raider’s fan.
Surviving are his wife, Diana T. LaValley Walters, sons, Donald M. (Joanne) Walters of Bushkill, PA, Edward E. Walters of Basking Ridge, NJ, grandchildren, Jessica Walters, Rachel Walters, Skyler Walters, Dayla Walters and Ryan Miller, great grandchildren, Evan and Scarlett, sister, Aleta Whisner of Tobyhanna, PA, brothers, Richard Walters of Towanda, William Walters of New Jersey, Michael Walters of Florida as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents Marvin was predeceased by a brother, Dean Walters.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 in memory of Marvin E. Walters.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
