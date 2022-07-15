Marvin “Marv” L. Adams, age 89, of Stowell, PA passed away Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Marvin was born on September 16, 1932 in Stowell, PA, the son of the late Elmer C. (d. 1982) and Ethel L. Trowbridge Adams (d. 1992). He was a graduate of Mehoopany High School with the class of 1952
In October of 1952 Marv joined the US Army and served his country during the Korean War as a Machinist. After his honorable discharge he returned to Stowell where he was born and raised to operate his grandfather’s farm. He retired from farming after many years and became employed with the Wyalusing School District as a Custodian.
Mavin loved to fish and hunt especially with family. He took great pleasure in taking trips to Canada and Black Lake. He cherished the time playing with his grandchildren and had a lifetime filled with many great neighbors and friends.
Marv is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” L. Goodwin Adams, whom he married on June 20, 1953; his children, Jeffery L. Adams and his wife, Laura, of Stowell, PA and Debra M. Adams of Stowell, PA; his grandchildren, Maria A. Alavarez of Stowell, PA and Nathan L. Adams and his wife, Terrah, of Laflin, PA; his great-grandchildren, Lennon and Oliver Adams of Laflin, PA and Sophia Alvarez of Stowell, PA and her father, Mario Alvarez of Tunkhannock, PA; his siblings, Gale Adams (Melanie) of Stowell, PA and Karen Gates of Mehoopany, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenny, Alan, Melvin, Tony and Kirk; and infant sister; and his brother-in-law, Frank Gates.
For this one farmer the worries are over, put the tractor in the shed, Dad.
Put away your tools and sleep in peace. The fences have all been mended.
Hang up your shovel inside the barn. Your work here on earth is done.
Take off your gloves. No more sweat and worry for you now.
The sun is setting, the cattle are all bedded, and here now is the end of your day.
Your labor is done, your home is now in Heaven. No more must you wait, don’t worry Dad, we’ll close the gate!
A private service will b held at a later date for his immediate family. Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in in Marvin’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website, www.stjude.org or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or on their website, www.heart.org.
