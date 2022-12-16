Mary Alice Vanderpool, age 53, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 in Syracuse, NY.
Mary was born October 17th, 1969, in Muncy Valley hospital, to Alice May Shoemaker-Edkin and Ralph Eugene Edkin, Sr.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Roy and Anna Edkin. Her maternal grandparents Edna May Fenstermaker-Shoemaker-Grimm and Frank Lee Shoemaker, Sr. A loving brother Ralph Eugene Edkin, Jr. Surviving family members are Aunt Betsy Edkin-Little, Uncle Harold Lee Shoemaker, Aunt Lenna Bell Shoemaker and Allen Bruch. Uncle Frank Lin Shoemaker, Jr. and Aunt Mary Ann Shoemaker-Sullivan-Fiester, Mary has five loving daughters, Alicia, Amanda, Ashley, Tracy, and Kelly Vanderpool. As well as 10 grandchildren she absolutely loved.
Her memorial will be held June 24, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Mt. Pisgah, a place she loved doing activities she loved (outdoors, campingm fishing, hiking and swimming).
