Mary Ann Conboy, 83, of Irish Hill, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2020. She was predeceased by parents, James and Mary Flaherty, infant brother Tommy Flaherty, and twin sister Ruth Flaherty Giammichele. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Neil Conboy; four sons and their spouses, Timothy and Robin Conboy, Thomas Conboy, David and Michelle Conboy, and Shawn and Lisa Conboy; also nine grandchildren.
Mamie grew up in Johnson City, New York and attended St. James and St. Patrick's Catholic Schools. She married Neil in 1955, after they first met at a St. Patrick’s dance. They shared their lives together in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Florida.
Mamie was self-employed most of her working years, founder of the Sears store in Montrose, later selling luxury homes on the Treasure Coast of Florida. Mamie and Neil semi-retired in 2002 and relocated back to the family farm on Irish Hill. Mamie was an avid reader and writer, with superior penmanship, and was noted for sending hundreds of greeting cards and prayer books for all occasions all over the world. She maintained a lifelong pen pal in Ireland, a distant cousin of her parents, and finally met these extended relatives decades later. She was passionate about knowing her family’s Irish history and encouraged her children to carry on this tradition. Mamie loved traveling, visiting Spain, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Austria and Canada. Mamie’s Catholic faith was paramount; she enjoyed her retirement years working with volunteer organizations, especially Catholic Charities. Her passion was for everyone to recognize and assist the poor. She loved attending Sunday Mass at St. James and spoke often of the vibrant church community there.
The family wishes to thank all staff at UHS, Lourdes Hospice, and Mercy House, for their care and support.
A funeral mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City. Burial will be private in St. John’s Cemetery, Irish Hill. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. James Church.
In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main Street, Binghamton, NY 13905; St. James School, 143 Main Street, Johnson City, NY 13790; or to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
