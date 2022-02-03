Mary Ann Harris, 75, well-known Towanda resident, former Towanda Borough Secretary-Treasurer and Towanda Borough Tax Collector passed away Sunday evening, January 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Care Center in Scranton, PA where she had been a resident since July 2021, following declining health. Mary Ann was born and grew up in Canton, PA on November 3, 1946, the only child of the late Liston Bellows and Eleanor Bullock Bellows. She was a graduate of Canton High School with the class of 1964, and the Williamsport School of Commerce Business School. In early years, Mary Ann began her working career with Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. After moving to Pennsylvania, she was employed with the Henry Dunn Insurance Agency in Towanda, and later served the community as Towanda Borough Secretary-Treasurer for 28 years from 1984 to 2012, and subsequently as Towanda Borough Tax Collector until retiring in 2020. Mary Ann was very active in various capacities with community affairs and events having been one of the original organizers of the annual Towanda Riverfest celebration where she served as chairperson and was a supporter of the Concerts in the Park program in Towanda for many years. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she taught CCD classes in earlier years, Towanda Public Library Board Member, Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce, Pennsylvania Local Government Secretaries Association, and the International Association of Administrative Professionals. Mary Ann greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends, making crafts and playing games. She will be remembered for her jovial out-going fun-loving personality, strong devoted work ethic, and for her love of people. She is survived by her son, Erik Mace and wife, Christina, two granddaughters, Madyson and Aubrey, all of Scranton, PA as well as several cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 7th, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be private in Saint Michael’s Cemetery, Canton, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Mary Ann’s memory.The family kindly requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral Mass. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.