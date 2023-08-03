Mary Ann Musto,74, of St Augustine Fl passed away on August 1, 2023 after a four-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Bloomsburg, PA, the daughter of Charles and Lenore Savage. Her early years were spent in Canton PA and the family moved to East Smithfield when her father was appointed principal of East Smithfield High School. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years Dr. Patrick J. Musto, her son Daniel Brown, his wife Autumn who provided loving support and comfort, and sons of St Augustine Fl and a special granddaughter Drusilla Brown of Bath NY.
She was a graduate of East Smithfield High School, a member of the Sayre Christian Church, received a Family Development Credential from Cornell University and completed training to serve as a Steven Minister. Her career included owning and operating a women’s clothing store in Sayre, volunteering at the surgical desk at the RPH and working with her husband as a dental assistant.
She was a passionate reader. It was not unusual to be reading two or three books at the same time. Her love of art and travel took her from MoMA in New York to museums and galleries throughout Europe.
She had requested that any memorials be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
On our last trip to Rome, while touring the palace of Augustus Cesare, she came across his death bed quote. She though that it would be a fitting way to end her obituary. “Have I played my part well? Then applaud me as I exit!”
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
