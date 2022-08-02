Mary Ann Schram, Age 70 of West Burlington Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital. Mary Ann was born September 24, 1951 in Elizabeth, NJ daughter of the late Alex & Constance (Terrevecchia) Pilewski. She and Jerome “Jerry” Schram were married April 29, 1988 and celebrated 34 years together. After moving to the Troy area in 1995 she worked at the Troy High School cafeteria. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of the St. Peter & Paul’s Parrish in Towanda. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her loving family and would never be found far from her husband Jerry.
Surviving is her loving husband Jerry E. Schram of West Burlington, four sons, Brad (Crystal) Lipke, of VA, Robert Lipke, of NJ, Edward (Virginia) Schram, of DE, Jerome Schram, of NY, two brothers James Pilewski and Alex Pilewski, five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents and her in-laws.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church, Towanda, PA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947
