Mary Arlene Spencer (78) of Canton, Pa passed away November 30th, 2022 at RPH, Sayre, Pa. Her loving light and generous heart will truly be missed by many, friends and family alike. She was survived by her son, Shawn (Lisa) Spencer of Masontown, WV; sister Betty (Paul T.) Oakley of Liberty, Pa; grandchildren Tiffany Spencer, Westlyn Spencer, Ashley Jennings, Scott (Destiny) Jennings, Amanda Jennings; great grandchildren Lincoln Jennings and Hailey Jennings; nephews Shane (Cheley) Koser, Todd (Angel) Koser, nieces Cassandra (Foster) Peffer and Tanya Finnerty; great nieces and nephews Kerry (Paul) Koser, Adrian Koser, Cordell McIlwain, Nina Peffer, Gunner Koser, Kyler Koser, and Britny Sager. She was predeceased by her mother Rosemary Arlene (Thomas) Williams, father Harry Irvin Williams, brothers Irvin Harry Williams of Ventura Ca. and Dave Larue Williams of Oxnard, Ca, and husband John Daniel Spencer. Memorial services are being held at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home in Canton, Pa on Dec 11, 2022 at 1 pm
