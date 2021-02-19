Mary C. Gordner, 80, of Berkshire, NY passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2021. She is survived by her children Chris (Elyse) Gordner and Charlie (Jennifer) Gordner; grandchildren Matthew, Sydney, Chloe, and Katie; great granddaughter Ellie; step grandsons Ricky, Trevor, Brandon, and Connor; great step granddaughter Valorie; nieces and nephews Stephen and Richard Barnosky, and Stephen, Mike, and Ann Shay; and many cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Charles B. Gordner; parents Stephen and Catherine Chervak; Sisters Catherine Barnosky and Pat Shay. Mary enjoyed teaching for over 30 years. She began her career at Edward R. Eastman Elementary School in Berkshire, and later taught 1st grade at Nathan T. Hall Elementary in Newark Valley. Whenever she had the chance, Mary loved to travel with her friends- visiting destinations all over the world. She especially enjoyed taking cruises. Mary loved her church family. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and participated in many ministries there. A favorite outing of her’s was breakfast with her lady friends, “The Ladies.” Above all else, Mary treasured her family. She was an amazing mother, always available to lend a listening ear and wise advice whenever needed. Mary’s favorite memories were those of time spent with her family and friends. Services will be held in the summer. Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on June 5 from 9- 10:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Berkshire, NY. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guest book at macphersonfh.com.
