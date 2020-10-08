Mary E. Donovan, age 78, of Troy, and formerly of Bentley Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at the Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy. Mary was born in Sayre, on May 2, 1942, daughter of the late William Sr. and Veronica (Janeski) Donovan. Mary is survived by her brothers, William Jr. of Athens, and Robert Donovan of Bentley Creek; along with several cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. for Mary on Friday, Oct. 9 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Ridgebury, with Fr. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating. Family would like to thank the Martha Lloyd Community Service staff for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Mary during her stay and they would also like to thank Guthrie Hospice and James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
