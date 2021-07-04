Mrs. Mary E. “Molly” Johnson, age 91, of Lopez, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Molly was born in Mildred, on July 13, 1929, a daughter of the late Joseph & Nancy Pirritano Perozzi. She graduated from the Cherry Township High School, a member of the class of 1948. She married Clair Donald Johnson, of Lopez, on May 14, 1949.
Molly began working at Weldon Mfg. in Lopez, and later Sullcraft Mfg. and Dushore Lingerie of Dushore.
She was a member of Trinity Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Mildred, PA. She was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cleaning her home and when the weather would cooperate, sitting on the front porch with her morning coffee.
Surviving, son, Clair D. Johnson II, Lopez; sisters-in-law, Evalda Black, Dushore, PA, Mildred Black, Summit, NJ; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers: Frederick J. Perozzi of Mildred, PA, on Dec. 22, 1982; Leonard Perozzi of Old Forge, on Sept. 30, 2014; sisters: Rita Loretta Krowiak of Dushore, on July 20, 2015; and Rose M. Gumble, October 23, 1996.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorials in her memory be sent to the Mildred Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 74, Mildred, PA 18632 or the Laporte Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 31, Laporte, PA 18626.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
