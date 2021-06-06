When someone you love becomes a memory… the memory becomes a treasure ~ Mary E. Slovak, 96, of Windham, PA went home to be with her Lord and was reunited with her husband Michael Slovak on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 following a period of declining health. Mary was born on June 5, 1924 in Freeport, NY a daughter of the late James and Annie May (Carpenter) Peckett. She was a graduate of Freeport High School and on August 14, 1953 in Elkton, Maryland she married Michael Slovak. Together they shared 44 years of marriage until his passing on April 1, 1997.
Mary was a devoted member of St. Patrick Blessed Trinity Parish in Owego and the Nichols Senior Citizens. She enjoyed visiting the casino to try her luck and loved the buffet.
Mary will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings: James (Doris) Peckett, Robert (Carmen) Peckett, Lillian (Elton) Rhodes, Edith (John) Powers, Helen (Isidor) Strebel and Forrest R. “Tek” Hicks, a special companion.
Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. Mary will be laid to rest with her husband at the Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Senior Citizens, c/o Janice Westfall, 84 Cady Ave., Apt 304, Nichols, NY 13812 or your local chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
