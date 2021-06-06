Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.