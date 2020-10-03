Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Macynski Traver, 88, of Sayre, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center. Mary was born in Leetsdale, on Aug. 24, 1932 the daughter of Frank and Eva Polinski Macynski. She was a graduate of Sayre High School with the class of 1950. On Dec. 30, 1950, she married Robert E. Traver at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sayre. Mary continued her education with the Binghamton School of Practical Nursing graduating in 1967. She began her nursing career with the Robert Packer Hospital and retired from the GI department of the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre following 15 years of service in 1990. Mary assisted with numerous dinners at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Athens over the years. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, playing board games, and working puzzles. She was a devoted NY Mets and NY Giants fan. Mary’s family expresses their deepest appreciation to the staff of Sayre Health Care Center for their excellent care.
Mary is survived by her sons, Robert (Joette) Traver of Horseheads, New York, David (Teresa) Traver of Athens, and her daughter, Kathy Traver who was Mary’s sole loving and devoted caregiver for a number of years, of Athens; grandchildren, Jenelle (Brendan) Glover, Lindsay Traver, Matthew (Samantha) Traver, Lucas Traver, and Nichole Traver; her sister, Alice Macynski of Germantown, Maryland; as well as several cousins.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Traver Sr. on July 24, 2007.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, South Elmer Ave, Sayre, with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, pastor, as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Mary Elizabeth Macynski Traver. Service arrangements under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.