Mary Elizabeth Wilcox Foster died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She was 93 years old. Mary was born on June 19, 1926 in Smithfield Township, Pennsylvania to Claude and Myrtle Hazel Kendall Wilcox. She graduated from Towanda High School in 1942 at 16 years old. When she turned 18, she enrolled in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Training Corps program on Sept. 25, 1944. Mary graduated from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and worked as a registered nurse for many years at Towanda Memorial Hospital. She would also often substitute in Dr. Elting Johnson’s medical practice in Towanda. In addition, Mary worked at several Red Cross blood donation drives. Mary married Donald Edward Foster on Nov. 26, 1947 at the First United Methodist Church in Towanda. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2010. Throughout her life, Mary was dedicated to her community and family. She was an active member and volunteer at First United Methodist Church, served as a den mother for Cub Scouts, and volunteered over 600 hours for the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program. Mary was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Towanda Chapter No. 76 and was elected president of the Junior Federated Club in 1955. She remained committed to serving others into retirement, volunteering to knit blankets for cancer patients and remaining active in her church community. Mary was an avid bowler and played in a league alongside her husband Don for many years. Among her family and friends, Mary was known for the generous supply of pies and cookies she baked for any and every celebration, holiday, or visit.
Mary is survived by her children, Richard (Mary) Foster of Venice, Florida, David (Michele) Foster of Upper Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, Ann Brisbon of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and Dan (Susan) Foster of State College, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Foster, Adam Foster, Emerson Brisbon, Abby Brisbon, Matthew Foster, and Elizabeth Foster; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Evelyn Foster and Juniper Brisbon-Jaffe. Mary was the last of her generation. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Roof and brothers, Emery Wilcox, Lauren Wilcox, Claude Wilcox, Harold Wilcox, and Donald Wilcox. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Maryott Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, Pennsylvania. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Damien Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, Pennsylvania. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program, 200 Main Street, Suite 205, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry at 1876 Golden Mile Road, P.O. Box 463, Wysox, PA 18854. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
