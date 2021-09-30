Mary Ellen Brennan Pennay, 74, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Mary was born in Potterville, PA on January 20, 1947, the daughter of Henry Brennan and Claire Madge Fish Brennan. She was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School in Towanda with the Class of 1965. On November 2, 1966, Mary married Edward Charles Pennay in Towanda. Mary served as manager of the former Herr’s Dairy Bar in Towanda for a number of years. Mary possessed great love for her family. She loved cooking, drawing, and working outdoors caring for her property. She enjoyed crafts and building small scale model houses.
Mary is survived by her sons, Steve Pennay (Sarah Brown) of Towanda, David Pennay of Scranton, PA, several grandchildren, her extended family, John and Sarah Wheaton of Potterville, PA.
In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband Edward Charles Pennay on February 24, 2021, and her daughter, Bonnie Jean Pennay in September of 2021. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
