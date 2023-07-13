When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, remember the love that we shared, and that will comfort thee... Mary Ellen Ross Russell, 91, of 3791 Sheshequin Rd, Towanda, Pa passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023 at Athens Health and Rehab Center . Mary was born December 14,1931 in Potterville, Pa, one of five children of Edward Sterling Ross and J. Elma Pendleton Ross. She graduated from Rome High School, class of 1949. She married Roe Russell Jr, on January 20, 1951. Mary was a member of the North Rome Wesleyan Church and prior to that the Rome United Methodist Church. A devoted mother and wife, she and Roe spent more than forty years operating Ro-Dale Farms on Battle Creek Road in Rome, Pa. Later she served as tax collector for Rome Township for nineteen years and was also a care giver for Home Health. Her home was always open to family, friends, and kids for she thoroughly enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Her hobbies included cake decorating, sewing, and a lifetime of bowling. In 1995 she was inducted into the Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame. She had a genuine love for all animals. Mary is survived by her daughters and son-in-law Janet and Tod Horton of Lady Lake, FL; Kathy Wanck of Hornbrook (Towanda), Pa; her sister, Shirley Rockwell of Rome, Pa; her brother, Robert Ross of Rome, Pa; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Gary and Louise Ross of Wilsons, VA; and her step brother, John Young of Potterville, Pa. Her surviving grandchildren include: Lisa (Michael) Shanks of Towanda, Pa; Jason (Dawn) Wanck of Milan, Pa; Jacob Wanck of Hornbrook, Pa; Eric ( Lauren) Wanck of Acworth, Ga; Benjamin ( Kaitlyn) Horton of Owego, NY; and Brian ( Cali) Horton of Wyalusing, Pa and her surviving great grandchildren include: Parker, Graham, Sadie, Austyn, and Zaylee Wanck; Lincoln, Lydia, and Landon Shanks; Kyler and Baby ? Horton. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Roe Russell in 2010; son, Richard Russell in 1978; son-in-law, Leslie Wanck in 2018; brother-in-law, Lewis Rockwell in 2006 and sister-in-law, Nancy Ross in 2019 and an infant brother, Gayl Ross. A time of remembering the special gift Mary was to all of us will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 6 pm at the North Rome Wesleyan Church. A period of visitation and sharing memories will be held from 5 pm until the time of service. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the North Rome Wesleyan Church or the Bradford County Humane Society in loving memory of Mary Russell.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
