Mary Ellen (Shay) Starr, 61, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1958 in Waverly, New York, the daughter of Edwin and Lillian (Buck) Shay.
Mary Ellen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She worked at Arnot Ogden Medical Center as an OR Technician retiring in 1999.
Mary Ellen is survived by her companion of 20 years, Ronald Nichols at home; daughter, Erin Starr of Elmira, New York; daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Michael Klym of Spencer, New York, and Racheal and Ryan Goddard of Clayton, North Carolina; son Andrew Nichols of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Lily Hayes, Katelyn Klym, Ryker Goddard, and Koltyn Goddard. She is also survived by her mother, Lillian Shay of Athens, Pennsylvania; father, Edwin Shay of Campbell, New York; brother and sister-in-law, Gary Shay and Elaine Foust of Millerton, Pennsylvania; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Robin Potter of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, Nancy and David Palmer of Litchfield, Pennsylvania, Cindy Shay and Scott Morley of Athens, Pennsylvania, and Candy and Tom Hannon of Athens, Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s memory to: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.