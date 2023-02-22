Mary Ellen Williams, age 91, of Wilmot, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, February 20, 2023, at her home, with her loving family at her side.
Mary Ellen was born at home on November 24, 1931, in New Albany, PA, a daughter of the late Charles Anthony & Maude Coral Robinson Gowan. She graduated from New Albany High School, a member of the Class of 1949. After graduation she married Richard Thomas Williams of Wilmot, PA, on June 11, 1949. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before his passing on February 27, 2000.
Mary Ellen was a member of the Moxie Community Church. She was a homemaker but also worked for the Bendix Corp. of Montrose, PA, and Sullcraft Mfg. Co. of Dushore, PA. She enjoyed reading, and maintaining the beautiful vegetable and flower gardens at her home. However her greatest joy and main focus was her family. She relished in spending time together and cooking many family dinners. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Two sons:
Richard L. Williams Williamsport, PA
Keith R. Williams & Jamie Sue Gerhart Wyalusing, PA
Daughter:
Martha Charland & Richard Johnson Wilmot, PA
Brothers-in-law:
Herbert Russell & Helen Williams Laceyville, PA
Kenneth Paul & Jane L. Williams Wyalusing, PA
Former daughters-in-law:
Cathy Dunham Williams Wilmot, PA
Sue Hudepohl Sunman, IN
She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nine great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, June Linda Smith-Williams; on October 23, 2014, and by siblings: Edward & Celia Gowan, Ruth & Kenneth Mapes, Fern Ardis & Paul Hardenstine, and Coral “Polly” Ward.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, at 12:00 P.M. with the Rev. Jay Bucci, officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen, PA.
Friends and family may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Friday morning, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 12:00 Noon.
Memorial contributions may be sent in loving memory of Mary Ellen Williams to the Moxie Community Church, 391 Benjamin Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853, or the American Cancer Society, Bradford Co. Unit, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
