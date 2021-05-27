Mary (Ewing) Lynch, 94, long-time resident of Canton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, Pennsylvania.
Born on Feb. 11, 1927, in Waverly, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline (Foster) Ewing. Mary graduated from her hometown high school in Waverly and continued her education at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio where she obtained her RN diploma and then further continued her education at Ohio State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1951. Months later, Mary married John M. Lynch and started her career in Dayton, Ohio. John and Mary consequently settled in Canton, Pennsylvania in 1963 where they raised their five children. Mary was best known for being the school nurse at Canton Junior/Senior High School for over 15 years.
Mary enjoyed golfing, volunteering at the Green Free Library, attending St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and visiting with her many friends and family. She was also a devoted and life-time fan of her Ohio State Buckeyes.
Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, her brother, Robert Ewing, and sister, Jane Mossbarger.
She is survived by her children; Clorinda Lynch of New York, NY, Betsy Lynch of Westminster, MD, Mark (Kathy)
Lynch of Wilmington, NC, Michael (Leslie) Lynch of Casselberry, FL, Robert (Penny) Lynch of Westminster, MD, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and former students.
A celebration of Mrs. Lynch’s life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. to the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be immediately following at St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Mrs. Lynch’s name to the Green Free Library or St. Michael’s Catholic Church both of Canton, PA 17724. Please express memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhome.com.
