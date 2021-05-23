Mary (Ewing) Lynch, RN, 94 (beloved widow of John Lynch), long-time resident of Canton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, Pennsylvania. She was a well-respected retired Canton Area School Nurse.
A celebration of Mrs. Lynch’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the time of the service. Burial will follow in the St. Michael’s Cemetery. Please considered memorial donations in Mrs. Lynch’s name to the Green Free Library or St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, both of Canton, Pennsylvania, 17724. Please express memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhome.com.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be announced in the next edition of this paper.
