Mary Helen Theresa Rouse Keating died peacefully surrounded with love after an extraordinary 98 years on this earth, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Eugene Thomas Keating; her younger brother, Bobby Rouse; her older brother, Bill Rouse; sister-in-law, Pauline (Neuber) Rouse; and her parents, Anna Mary and Harry Rouse of Dushore, Pennsylvania. Surviving her are daughter, Jeanne (Floyd) Seeley of Horseheads, New York; son, John (Teri) Keating of Santa Barbara, California; son, Thomas (Maryellen) Keating of Acworth, Georgia; granddaughters, Christine Meehan, Shannon (Ian) Lindsay, and Megan (David) Carson; grandsons, Stephen (Deborah) Seeley, and Thomas (Amy) Keating Jr. She is also survived by her 18 great-grandchildren, Julina (Jason) Sabo, Brett Meehan, Todd (Colleen) Meehan, Rhett Seeley, Chelsey Seeley, Adrian Lindsay, Jackson Keating, Connor Lindsay, Ryan Olivia Keating, Greyson Keating, Alexander Lindsay, Caitlín Carson, Duncan Lindsay, Aislinn Carson, David Carson, Ciará Carson, June Sabo, and Juliette Sabo; as well as nine nieces and nephews, many grand nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
Helen was born in 1921 and married Eugene in 1942. After WWII, the two moved from Pennsylvania to Elmira and began raising their family. The Keatings were active parishioners at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church. After Eugene passed away in 1978, Helen joined St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Helen held several jobs in and around Elmira, then worked as a glass blower at the Westinghouse Factory for 25 years, retiring at the age of 62. After achieving her secretarial science degree, she began a second full time career at Notre Dame High School, first as a volunteer, then as the typing teacher, and ultimately as the school secretary. At NDHS she was the friendly first face to greet over 3,000 students that passed through the school during her time there. After working a full second 25-year career at Notre Dame, Helen retired at 88 years young.
Helen sought out and discovered many new passions. She loved to bake, and the massive batches of her Christmas cutout cookies were featured in countless care packages to her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a voracious reader and always had a book, or two, to recommend. Although her own children were grown, she joined Parents Without Partners where she made lifelong friends and went on scores of new adventures. She was able to explore her love of theatre, regularly attending performances at the Clemens Center and traveling to New York to sit in the front row of numerous Broadway shows. She loved visiting her sons in California and Georgia as well as traveling with her daughter all over the world. Her second retirement gave her even more time to pursue her favorite hobby of ballroom dance. She often said that dancing kept her young and her family loved to watch her perform. Through dance, she made wonderful friends, including her beloved partner and companion, Dave Ridenour.
Helen lived her life to the fullest. Her favorite moments were with her family, baking and frosting Christmas cookies with her grandchildren, playing cards with her children, vacationing at her cherished Keuka Lake where she observed her family and their friends water skiing from her favorite seat in the boat. She was a force of nature and loved dearly by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in Helen’s honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elmira. To honor Helen’s memory, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Ave., Elmira, NY 14904.
