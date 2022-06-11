Mary Hurley Allen Dickie, 96, of Sebring, FL, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
She was born on May 29, 1926, in Wysox Township, the daughter of the late John and Ellen (Tuttle) Hurley.
Mary was employed as a Secretary at the Farmers National Bank in Athens for many years. After retiring, Mary and her husband, Willard Allen moved to FL where she continued to live even after his passing. She loved to play golf and was very active in the Towanda Country Club.
She is predeceased by her husbands; Willard Allen and Newt Dickie, siblings; Catherine Platt, Robert Hurley, Florence Miller, Frances Taylor, Paul Hurley, and half-siblings; Thomas Bailey and Arbella Semiclose.
Mary is survived by her sister-in-law; Geraldine Hurley, half-siblings; Virginia Lane, Nina Ruger, and Hazel Hunt, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, special friends; Gaile Kercher and special niece and caregiver; Paula Miller.
Family services will be private at a later time. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
